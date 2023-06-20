Everton attacker explains decision to change international allegiances

Demarai Gray has spoken out on his decision to switch international allegiances from England to Jamaica in a revealing interview with the Athletic.

Following the news, the 26-year-old been selected for this month’s Gold Cup when Jamaica will begin by taking on the USMNT and Trinidad and Tobago. The Everton winger had featured at junior international level for England across U18, U19, U20 and U21 sides, but he’s taken the decision to align himself with his family roots.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I think it’s the right time,” he tells The Athletic. “International football is something I’ve missed.

“Jamaica has always been on my mind. Coming through as a youngster, I represented England from an early age up to the Under-21s, but not getting a senior cap meant Jamaica was an opportunity for me. At the stage I’m at now, wanting a fresh challenge and with my family roots and culture, I think it’s perfect timing.”

Gray will join West Ham’s Michail Antonio and Aston Villa’s Leon Bailey in an exciting Premier League frontline and the Jamaica manager Heimir Hallgrimsson has reportedly been pushing for his switch since September. He qualifies for the Caribbean side through his maternal grandparents, who are from Clarendon in Jamaica’s south, where he still has many more relatives and he listed them as a crucial reason as to why he’s chosen to make the switch.

“It’s a chance to dig deep into my culture and something, when I look back on my career, I can hopefully be proud of,” he explains. “I want to do something that encourages my children to learn about their heritage too.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“They have been back and forth in recent years,” he says. “I lived over the road from them in Birmingham and was really close. I play football for myself and for my own enjoyment, but I got to this position because of them and their sacrifices. So this is something that can, if not repay them, make them feel good.”

Interestingly, Gray had been called up to the England squad under Gareth Southgate in 2018, but the winger didn’t feature. This career move has seemingly given the player a new lease of life and it’s a move that could see him improve as a player, as he gets the chance to perform at international level - which can only be a positive for himself, and Everton.