Everton are planning ahead of what is shaping up to be a significant summer transfer window.

Everton are planning ahead for a statement summer transfer window once the 2024/25 season comes to a close, which will be the first of many to come under the new Friedkin Group era.

After three tricky seasons near the foot of the Premier League table, Everton will finish comfortably above the relegation zone at the end of May. Their performances have picked up significantly since the arrival of David Moyes and the club are looking to carry the positivity into the summer window and the new chapter at their Bramley-Moore Dock home.

The Toffees are expected to oversee a number of changes, with their attack posing as one of the key areas to focus on. As things stand, Everton have scored just 34 goals this season. Only those in the relegation zone have found the back of the net fewer times.

While signing a centre-forward is of high priority, the Blues could also be looking to replace fan favourites like Abdoulaye Doucoure.

Abdoulaye Doucoure’s Everton contract situation

According to Football Insider, Doucoure’s future on Merseyside is ‘up in the air’ as his current contract ticks down. The 32-year-old’s terms are due to expire at the end of the season and it remains to be seen if a new deal will be put on the table or not.

The report claims that Everton will not make a decision until the season ends but as they are searching for new attacking options, Doucoure could become surplus to requirements.

In March, The Athletic reported that the Toffees had opted not to activate the one-year extension option in his contract, which has now expired. The club can still negotiate a new deal with Doucoure but there is the potential of his deal being left to run down, ending his five-year tenure with Everton.

The Toffees have a long list of players approaching the end of their contracts this summer and they could be set to oversee a significant overhaul if new terms aren’t agreed.

Everton eyeing Friedkin Group transfer targets

Along with options to bolster their attack, Everton are also seeking new players for their backline. With Michael Keane approaching the end of his contract and rival clubs continuously showing interest in Jarrad Branthwaite, the Toffees are eyeing new centre-backs, including a Newcastle United target.

Football Insider reports that Moyes and co are planning to go ‘toe-to-toe’ with the Magpies and Aston Villa for Lens centre-back Facundo Medina. Due to financial problems in France, the Ligue 1 side are open to selling key players this summer. Medina is a natural centre-back but can also play at left-back and has been valued by the club in the region of £25-30 million.

Moyes is keen to keep Branthwaite at Everton for as long as possible but his impressive performances continue to attract attention from rivals. The Toffees are already considering their options for a future without the 22-year-old, in case an offer they can’t resist comes their way.