Everton earned a 1-1 draw against Arsenal to move further clear of Premier League relegation.

David Moyes has dropped the clearest hint that he thinks Everton have secured Premier League survival.

The Toffees earned a 1-1 draw against second-placed Arsenal at Goodison Park. Iliman Ndiaye gave Everton a share of the spoils with his penalty early in the second period, cancelling out Leandro Trossard’s strike before the break.

When Moyes returned as manager and replaced Sean Dyche in January, Everton were just a point above the relegation zone. But now they are 15 points clear with seven games remaining - having lost just twice in 11 top-flight games under Moyes.

The Scot had vowed he would not visit Everton’s new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock until safety is mathematically confirmed. But he is set to take in the state-of-the-art facility on the banks of the River Mersey next week. Speaking after the Arsenal draw, Moyes told reporters: “Really satisfied. We didn't start well but showed a little bit more in the second half that got us back in the game. It's been a difficult week, [playing] a team top of the Premier League and a team second and we've given them both decent games.

“I'm beginning to understand the players a lot more. They have great resilience, the players here. They stick at it, they are very committed. We were all disappointed and angry at half-time because we started slowly and sluggishly and made mistakes we didn't think we would do. We tried to sort that out. Tactically, we made a change to how we were going to press Arsenal because we thought we were struggling in the first half to get the ball off them. We got a bit better in the second half and were able to get a point out of it.

“Mathematically, we're not safe yet but I'm hoping to take a visit to the stadium this week, which would indicate that I think we're pretty close. I want us to keep getting ready for Premier League football. I know I've got a bit to do and hope I'm not speaking too soon. I want to get to 60 or 70 points. At the moment, when I came in a few months ago and you'd have given me 40 points, I'd have taken you out for a drink.”