Everton boss Frank Lampard gives nine-word response to Dominic Calvert-Lewin claim

Frank Lampard scotched rumours around Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s Everton absence.
The striker has endured a difficult season and has managed just 14 appearances.
Calvert-Lewin’s missed the Toffees’ previous two games against Leicester City and Liverpool due to a quad injury - having spent four months on the sidelines with a similar problem earlier this campaign.
He will return to the squad when Everton welcome Chelsea to Goodison Park on Sunday.
There were rumours on social media that the England international’s omission was for other reasons.
But Lampard insisted they were not true.
The Everton boss said: “They’re not true. It’s the unfortunate rumour in football.”