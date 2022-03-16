Everton boss Frank Lampard makes admission about the summer transfer window

Frank Lampard was asked about possible troubles Everton could hit in the summer transfer market amid profit and sustainability troubles.

Frank Lampard insists that he has tunnel vision on keeping Everton in the Premier League rather than identifying potential summer recruits.

The Toffees sit above the relegation zone only on goal difference with 12 matches remaining. They play Newcastle United tomorrow night.

Lampard replaced Rafa Benitez in the Goodison Park hot seat in January and was tasked with ensuring Everton retain their top-flight status this season.

Many supporters would concur that the current squad needs revamping when the summer transfer window opens - although the Blues will have to work within the parameters of the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules.

And despite Lampard confessing he has a ‘long-term idea’ in mind, he’s presently only focused on keeping Everton up.

When asked about planning for the future amid potential financial struggles, Lampard said: “It’s a bit like having fear of being relegated.

“Why would I deal with or think about things that may happen in the summer or may not, financials that I have absolutely no idea about and are absolutely irrelevant at the moment?

“What is relevant is what we can do in the short term.

“I have a long-term idea, of course. The perfect scenario, the not-so-perfect, there are a million scenarios in football and the big one that we can affect now is we perform in 12 games.

“I don’t go any further than that.”

The contracts of Jonjoe Kenny, Fabian Delph, Cenk Tosun, Asmir Begovic and Andy Lonergan expire at the end of the season.