Everton are 17th in the Premier League and sandwiched between Leeds and Burnley ahead of the Merseyside derby against Liverpool.

Everton boss Frank Lampard insists that every club that is not mathematically safe remain in the Premier League relegation battle.

The Toffees sit 17th and just one point above the drop zone after Burnley’s 2-0 win over Southampton last night.

Leeds United, who are 16th, are four points above Everton but have played a game more.

Lampard refused to accept that it’s between the Blues and Burnley who’ll go down along with Watford and Norwich City this season.

Asked if other clubs above Everton are still in a scrap - rather than it being a straight shootout between his side and Burnley - Lampard replied: “Sure. It’s clear, isn’t it?

“Until you’re mathematically out of it at this stage of the season, you’re in the battle.”

‘Focusing on ourselves’

Burnley celebrate their win over Southampton. Picture: OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images

Burnley have taken four points from two matches since the shock decision to sack long-time manager Sean Dyche.

Lampard insists that Everton - who meet Liverpool in the Merseyside derby on Sunday - must continue to focus on themselves rather than get downbeat if rivals around them pick up results.

He said: “We can’t gauge our mindset, attitude or feeling on other results. That will happen.