It’s set to be a busy summer at Goodison Park, according to Football Manager.

As Everton adjust to life under Frank Lampard, supporters will be understandably anxious to see which direction the club heads in under the former England international’s leadership.

In the short term, avoiding relegation is the main priority this season, but assuming Lampard can help the Toffees to beat the drop, how will he look to shape his squad over the coming months?

We took to Football Manager 2022 to find out.

The popular video game franchise is renowned for its meticulous detail and authentic approach to the world of, well, football management, and we thought we’d take a look into the future by fast forwarding to the end of the summer 2022 transfer window.

After a big summer of spending, and a few shocking exits, it’s all change at Goodison Park, and we’ve rounded up every deal that the game predicts Everton will make below...

1. Carlos Rodriguez - £7.25m The 30-cap Mexican midfielder arrives from Cruz Azul to become Lampard’s first summer signing.

2. Youcef Atal - £19.75m The Algerian right-back is drafted from OGC Nice for a healthy fee to solve a problem area for the Toffees.

3. Chancel Mbemba - Free A former Newcastle United player, the 27-year-old returns to England on a free transfer.

4. Federico Ricca - £9m Another recruit at full-back, Ricca signs for the Blues from Club Brugge.