Everton face losing two strikers this summer following a terrible 2021/22 campaign.

Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin has long been linked with a move away after a disappointing season and it appears one team could now finally make an approach.

According to Express, Newcastle United are ready to reignite their interest in the forward and make an official bid in the coming weeks.

Calvert-Lewin scored 29 goals in the Premier League between 2019 and 2021, but a season riddled by injuries has seen him struggle for game time and he has failed to impress even when fit.

Despite this, a number of clubs have expressed interest in taking him off Frank Lampard’s hands and Newcastle certainly have the cash to tempt him away.

Given Everton’s poor season and lack of goal scorers, it is unlikely they will easily part ways with Calvert-Lewin, with Richarlison their only other viable option up top.

According to Transfermarkt, the 25-year-old is valued at around £38million - over £36 million more than the Toffees paid for him six years ago.

However, with two years remaining on his contract, it is thought that the Merseyside club will ask for a whopping £85 million for Calvert-Lewin.