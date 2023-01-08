Everton braced for seven-figure windfall as Kevin Thelwell summer decision pays off

Everton transfer news as Ipswich Town have an offer accepted for Nathan Broadhead.

Everton have agreed a fee with Ipswich Town for Nathan Broadhead.

The forward is wanted by the League One outfit, with the East Anglian Daily Times reporting a seven-figure bid has been accepted. However, now it is up to Broadhead about whether he joins the Tractor Boys as he’s said to be keen on returning to Sunderland.

Broadhead signed a new two-year deal last summer after helping Sunderland back to the Championship in 2021-22. He bagged 13 goals in 27 games.

The 24-year-old was loaned to Wigan Athletic in August where he scored five times in 22 appearances.

Everton recalled Broadhead earlier this week and now appears set to leave permanently.

Renewing Broadhead's contract last summer rather than allowing him to leave on a free transfer means the Blues look to have now netted a windfall.

After Broadhead signed a new deal, director of football Kevin Thelwell said: “We're pleased Nathan has signed this new deal and we're excited to see him continue his development with Wigan this season.

“We've seen Nathan score goals consistently throughout his time in the Academy, and, most recently, at Sunderland in League One.