Everton’s Bramley-Moore Dock stadium is due to open for the start of the 2024-25 season.

Everton chief executive Denise Barrett-Baxendale believes opening the ‘Experience ALL’ showroom is a key development as construction of the club’s Bramley-Moore Dock stadium continues.

The Toffees’ new 52,888-seater ground is due to open for the start of the 2024-25 season and there is excitement around what will be an offer to supporters.

The ‘ALL’ concept brings together the bars, restaurants and experiences that will be available at Bramley-Moore.

And Barrett-Baxendale believes it will be among the best British football has to offer.

What’s been said

Writing in Everton’s programme for the 1-0 defeat of West Ham, Barrett Baxendale said: “It was my great pleasure in early September to host the Mayor of Liverpool, Joanne Anderson, at the site of our new stadium.

“Myself and our chief stadium development officer, Colin Chong, were proud to show the Mayor and her cabinet the progress that has been made on the site in the first year of the project and discuss the transformational, social and economic impact the development will have not only on north Liverpool but the city and, indeed, the entire region.

What Everton ‘s new stadium development at Bramley-Moore Dock will look like.

“We were able to take our visitors up into the stadium’s south stand - which will be a single-tier home to almost 13,000 Evertonians - and I could see they shared my own sense of awe at the viewing experience it affords. Look one way and, from the viewing platforms that have been created, you can experience the stunning vista back down the River Mersey towards the Royal Liver Building. Look the other way and you already get a true sense of the stadium’s size and just how imposing that wall of Blues will be.

“Away from the build of the stadium itself, the opening of our ‘Experience ALL’ showroom earlier this month is another important development. This opening of the showroom marks another key milestone in the journey towards our new home. The level of excitement and anticipation around the project means that the showroom is accessible by invitation in these early months of the sales journey.

“The first fans with an interest in our boxes, loges and lounges have started to visit the interactive facility within the Royal Liver Building to gain a greater understanding of the carefully considered array of match-day experiences Everton Stadium will provide. The experiences on offer will, without doubt, be among the best in British football, with some having never been seen before on these shores.