Everton, Burnley, and Leeds United’s fascinating predicted EPL final place finish after pivotal weekend

The battle for survival continues to enthral at the foot of the table.

By Jason Jones
Monday, 2nd May 2022, 1:54 pm

It was a hugely promising weekend for Everton and their hopes of Premier League survival.

The Toffees caused something of an upset by beating 1-0 at Goodison Park on Sunday afternoon to massively boost their prospects of beating the drop.

Frank Lampard’s men are still two points adrift of safety, but have the advantage of a game in hand on the sides above them.

But with only a handful of games left to play, how did the weekend’s developments affect Everton’s survival hopes for the remainder of the campaign?

We’ve taken a look at the latest predicted table from stat experts FiveThirtyEight to find out.

Check out the standings below...

1. 1st: Manchester City

Pts: 93. GD: +70. Percentage chance of winning the title: 67%.

2. 2nd: Liverpool

Pts: 91. GD: +70. Percentage chance of winning the title: 33%.

3. 3rd: Chelsea

Pts: 75. GD: +45. Percentage chance of Champions League qualification: 99%.

4. 4th: Arsenal

Pts: 70. GD: +16. Percentage chance of Champions League qualification: 70%.

