It was a hugely promising weekend for Everton and their hopes of Premier League survival.
The Toffees caused something of an upset by beating 1-0 at Goodison Park on Sunday afternoon to massively boost their prospects of beating the drop.
Frank Lampard’s men are still two points adrift of safety, but have the advantage of a game in hand on the sides above them.
But with only a handful of games left to play, how did the weekend’s developments affect Everton’s survival hopes for the remainder of the campaign?
We’ve taken a look at the latest predicted table from stat experts FiveThirtyEight to find out.
Check out the standings below...