It was an intriguing weekend for Everton and their hopes of Premier League survival.
While the Toffees themselves aren’t in action until midweek, nearest rivals Burnley let a one-goal lead slip and missed a penalty in their 1-1 draw against West Ham.
The Clarets also parted company with manager Sean Dyche on Friday, and as yet, have not named a permanent successor.
But with only a handful of games left to play, how did the weekend’s developments affect Everton’s survival hopes for the remainder of the campaign?
We’ve taken a look at the latest predicted table from stat experts FiveThirtyEight to find out.
Check out the standings below...