The battle for survival continues to throw up its fair share of twists and turns.

It was an intriguing weekend for Everton and their hopes of Premier League survival.

While the Toffees themselves aren’t in action until midweek, nearest rivals Burnley let a one-goal lead slip and missed a penalty in their 1-1 draw against West Ham.

The Clarets also parted company with manager Sean Dyche on Friday, and as yet, have not named a permanent successor.

But with only a handful of games left to play, how did the weekend’s developments affect Everton’s survival hopes for the remainder of the campaign?

We’ve taken a look at the latest predicted table from stat experts FiveThirtyEight to find out.

Check out the standings below...

1. 1st: Manchester City Pts: 91. GD: +65. Chance of winning EPL title: 65%.

2. 2nd: Liverpool Pts: 89. GD: +68. Chance of winning EPL title: 35%.

3. 3rd: Chelsea Pts: 79. GD: +50. Chance of UCL qualification: 99%.

4. 4th: Tottenham Hotspur Pts: 67. GD: +21. Chance of UCL qualification: 64%.