Everton are reportedly progressing with a deal to sign U21 defender William Tamen from Burton Albion.

According to the Athletic, the 18-year-old centre-back has impressed on trial with the club’s U21 side across the summer which has led to the club progressing with a permanent deal for the Albion youngster. He managed three senior appearances for the club and ended up making his professional debut for the club in a substitute appearance against Everton’s U21 side in the EFL Trophy.

Previously, he had captained their academy side in the FA Youth Cup as their U18 side beat Aston Villa but lost out 3-1 to Spurs in the fourth round. He also had a spell on loan in the seventh-tier of English football at Mickleover in the Northern Premier League in the second half of last season. The report from the outlet also claims that Everton have been keen to strengthen their U21 side and Tamen could be an addition to the free signing of 18-year-old Omari Benjamin, who signed after leaving Arsenal.

Everton will hoping to source out the next ‘Jarrad Branthwaite’ type-figure from the lower leagues after the now-£75m-rated defender was signed from League Two side Carlisle in 2020. By then, he had totalled 14 games for the first-team and had managed one goal.

He was then given time to develop in the Everton U23 side before then being awarded four consecutive appearances, that included two starts at the end of the 2019/20 season against Wolves, Villa, Sheffield United and Bournemouth. Following that, he began next season in the Championship on loan at Blackburn where he managed just 10 appearances.

His journey saw him have to bide his time in the campaign after he was only given a small taste of first-team football. Yet, he managed to grab a late equaliser at Stamford Bridge which was the first time he announced himself in the top-flight. More experience came with the U21 side but it was clear he needed minutes: that’s when PSV Eindhoven came calling.

A full season in the first-team in Holland saw him play 37 times as he was part of a side that lifted the Dutch Cup. An invaluable experience, it allowed him to flourish and the 2023/24 campaign was his true breakout season as he established himself as one of the best young defenders in the league.