Everton manager Sean Dyche. | Getty Images

The Aston Villa midfielder is reportedly set to join Everton.

Everton are closing in on the signing of Aston Villa midfielder Tim Iroegbunam, reports suggest.

Football Insider has claimed that the 20-year-old is poised to make a switch to Goodison Park in a deal worth in the region of £10 million.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Everton FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Iroegbunam has graduated through Villa’s youth ranks but found first-team minutes difficult to come by. In total, he has played 18 times for Unai Emery’s side but made only five starts. The England under-20 international spent the 2022-23 season on loan at Championship side QPR where he was a regular, scoring twice in 32 games.

But with Villa facing profit and sustainability issues, despite qualifying for the Champions League, it has been suggested that they have accepted a bid from Everton for Iroegbunam.

Meanwhile, Ashley Young has stated that he is nearing committing his future to Everton. The veteran 38-year-old is out of contract but has been offered a new deal and told talkSPORT that he’s close to putting pen to paper. He said: “We’re close to everything being resolved. “There’s been talks over the summer. It’s just about getting the fine details sorted now and I’ll sign that contract.”