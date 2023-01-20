Everton transfer news as La Liga forward closes in on loan switch.

Everton are closing in on the loan signing of Arnaut Danjuma.

Reports suggest the Toffees are edging towards completing their first swoop of the January transfer window.

Frank Lampard has had to be patient in this month despite being desperate for attacking reinforcements to help in Everton’s Premier League relegation battle . A swathe of forwards have been linked.

But now more than two weeks into window, the Blues’ maiden arrival is finally on the cards. The Telegraph reports that Everton are now favourites the race for Danjuma on loan from Villarreal. He’s been linked with the likes of former club Bournemouth, Southampton, Nottingham Forest and PSV Eindhoven this month.

In addition, Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano reports that Everton have ‘medical tests booked’ although other offers remain on the table for the forward.

Danjuma has fallen down the pecking order at Villarreal despite only joining the La Liga outfit for €25 million in August 2021.

The 25-year-old fired an impressive 16 goals in 34 appearances last season as the Yellow Submarine reached the Champions League semi-final.