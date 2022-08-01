Everton ‘closing’ in on fourth signing of the summer transfer window

Everton are looking to re-sign Idrissa Gueye from PSG.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Everton are closing in on finalising a move to bring Idrissa Gana Gueye back to the club.

The midfielder was a huge fans' favourite during his two-year spell at Goodison Park between 2017-2019.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He made 73 appearances for the Toffees and scored three goals before leaving for Paris Saint-Germain for a fee of £30 million.

But after helping PSG win two Ligue 1 titles and reach the Champions League final, Gueye is now surplus to requirements as new-manager Christophe Galtier revamps his squad.

And with Frank Lampard needing reinforcements in midfield, the Senegal international is reportedly close to returning to Everton on a permanent basis.

What’s been said

Reputable transfer reporter Fabrizio Romano wrote on Twitter: "Everton are closing on Gana Gueye deal with Paris Saint-Germain. Final details will be discussed this week, clubs now negotiating permanent deal.

"Lampard wants Gana Gueye, now optimistic after talks opened last Thursday."

Background

Idrissa Gueye in action for Everton. Picture: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Many fans feel that Everton have not suitably replaced Gueye in the three years he's been gone.

Jean-Philippe Gbamin was brought in that same summer for £25 million from Mainz to fill the void - but has failed to do so.

He has made a total of just eight appearances having been plagued by injuries and was shipped on loan to CSKA Moscow during the second half of last season.

Fabian Delph also arrived in the 2019 summer window but had similar injury problems and was released at the end of his contract in June.

As things stand, Lampard has Abdoulaye Doucoure, Tom Davies, Allan, Andre Gomes and Gbamin who can play in holding midfield.

But more quality is needed if Everton are to avoid another Premier League relegation battle.

Meanwhile, Gomes did not feature in all four pre-season games and Gbamin’s future is uncertain.