Moise Kean will leave Everton in the summer and join Juventus on a permanent basis.
It is understood that the Old Lady have exercised the obligation to buy the striker prior to the expiry of his two-season long loan deal.
Kean returned to Turin in August 2021, having moved to Goodison Park two years earlier for £27.5 million.
Juve paid a €7 million loan fee while the move would turn into a permanent deal if certain sporting targets were met.
Those have indeed been met and the Serie A outfit, who sit seventh in the table after being hit with a penalty of 15 points, exercised that clause. Kean’s switch will be ratified on July 1 when the summer transfer window opens.
Everton will bank €28 million for Kean - who has scored seven goals in 32 appearances this season and was sent off after just 40 seconds in a 1-0 loss to Roma last weekend.
LiverpoolWorld understands that the original payment structure of the deal remains the same rather than the entire fee being paid up front.
In total, Kean netted four times in 39 games for Everton. He spent the 2019-20 campaign on loan at Paris-Saint Germain where he hit 17 goals in 41 outings.