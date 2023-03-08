Everton have sold Moise Kean to Juventus.

Moise Kean will leave Everton in the summer and join Juventus on a permanent basis.

It is understood that the Old Lady have exercised the obligation to buy the striker prior to the expiry of his two-season long loan deal.

Kean returned to Turin in August 2021, having moved to Goodison Park two years earlier for £27.5 million.

Juve paid a €7 million loan fee while the move would turn into a permanent deal if certain sporting targets were met.

Those have indeed been met and the Serie A outfit, who sit seventh in the table after being hit with a penalty of 15 points, exercised that clause. Kean’s switch will be ratified on July 1 when the summer transfer window opens.

Everton will bank €28 million for Kean - who has scored seven goals in 32 appearances this season and was sent off after just 40 seconds in a 1-0 loss to Roma last weekend.

LiverpoolWorld understands that the original payment structure of the deal remains the same rather than the entire fee being paid up front.