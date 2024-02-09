Everton confirm 21-year-old completes departure after January transfer window shuts
Everton transfer news as a young goalkeeper departs on loan.
Everton under-21s goalkeeper Jack Barrett has completed a loan move to Cavalry FC.
The 21-year-old makes the switch to the Candian Premier League club for the remainder of the season. Barrett has made three appearances for the under-21s this season in Premier League 2 and has been with the club since the age of nine.
Cavalry are currently top of the Canadian Premier League by 13 points after 28 matches.