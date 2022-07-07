Northern Ireland youth international Jack Patterson has been unveiled as part of Everton’s new academy intake.

Everton have unveiled their new scholars for the 2022-23 season.

Twelve fresh faces have put pen to paper on terms with the Toffees' under-18s.

And it's confirmed that Jack Patterson has joined the club from Irish Premiership outfit Crusaders.

The midfielder, 16, had previously attracted interest of Leeds United, West Ham United and Glasgow Rangers, according to the Belfast Telegraph.

Patterson is a Northern Ireland under-17 international and made became Crusaders' youngest-ever debutant aged 15 and 78 days in January 2021.

What’s been said

Speaking to the Belfast Telegraph earlier this year, Crusaders chairman Ronnie Millar said: “Jack will get his move across the water once he’s finished his school year.

“He played in midfield a few matches last season and he played like an experienced player, his distribution of the ball as excellent and it was easy to see why there was interest in him.

“I think we will see more opportunities for our young players to move to England or Scotland. They can make a great career in football.

“Our clubs will receive fees for the lads but it’s also important their progress is not blocked and that’s why there needs to be compromise in these deals. Clubs certainly don’t want to hold players back.”

Goodison Park hero Leighton Baines prepares for his maiden season in charge of the under-18s after a coaching reshuffle following the exit of former academy director David Unsworth in April.

Everton's 2022/23 Academy scholars:

Sebastian Jensen (Goalkeeper)

Bradley Moonan (Defender)

Daniel Maher (Defender)

Jack Butler (Defender)

Ishe Samuels-Smith (Defender)

Odin Samuels-Smith (Defender)

Callum Bates (Midfielder)

Jack Patterson (Midfielder)

Matthew Apter (Midfielder)

Coby Ebere (Forward)

Jacob Beaumont-Clark (Forward)