Everton confirm Carlos Alcaraz decision as one change made against Man United

Carlos Alcaraz of Flamengo gestures during the match between Gremio and Flamengo as part of Brasileirao 2024 at Arena do Gremio on September 22, 2024 in Porto Alegre, Brazil. (Photo by Pedro H. Tesch/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Everton team to face Manchester United in the Premier League at Goodison Park.

Sign up to our Everton FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Everton have made one change for their clash against Manchester United at Goodison Park.

Charly Alcaraz has been dropped to the bench after scoring on his full debut in last weekend’s 2-1 win at Crystal Palace. Abdoulaye Doucoure comes back after serving a one-match suspension. Doucoure features in the No.10 position to add energy to the midfield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

David Moyes’ options remain depleted, with Doucoure the only player back. Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Armando Broja, Dwight McNeil, Nathan Patterson, Youssef Chermiti, Seamus Coleman and Orel Mangala are all absent.

Everton go into the game 14th and have a chance to move four points clear of ailing United.