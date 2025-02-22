Everton confirm Carlos Alcaraz decision as one change made against Man United
Everton have made one change for their clash against Manchester United at Goodison Park.
Charly Alcaraz has been dropped to the bench after scoring on his full debut in last weekend’s 2-1 win at Crystal Palace. Abdoulaye Doucoure comes back after serving a one-match suspension. Doucoure features in the No.10 position to add energy to the midfield.
David Moyes’ options remain depleted, with Doucoure the only player back. Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Armando Broja, Dwight McNeil, Nathan Patterson, Youssef Chermiti, Seamus Coleman and Orel Mangala are all absent.
Everton go into the game 14th and have a chance to move four points clear of ailing United.
