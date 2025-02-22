Everton confirm Carlos Alcaraz decision as one change made against Man United

Will Rooney
By Will Rooney

Lead Liverpool and Everton writer

Published 22nd Feb 2025, 11:17 BST
Updated 22nd Feb 2025, 11:34 BST
Carlos Alcaraz of Flamengo gestures during the match between Gremio and Flamengo as part of Brasileirao 2024 at Arena do Gremio on September 22, 2024 in Porto Alegre, Brazil. (Photo by Pedro H. Tesch/Getty Images)Carlos Alcaraz of Flamengo gestures during the match between Gremio and Flamengo as part of Brasileirao 2024 at Arena do Gremio on September 22, 2024 in Porto Alegre, Brazil. (Photo by Pedro H. Tesch/Getty Images)
Carlos Alcaraz of Flamengo gestures during the match between Gremio and Flamengo as part of Brasileirao 2024 at Arena do Gremio on September 22, 2024 in Porto Alegre, Brazil. (Photo by Pedro H. Tesch/Getty Images) | Getty Images
Everton team to face Manchester United in the Premier League at Goodison Park.

Everton have made one change for their clash against Manchester United at Goodison Park.

Charly Alcaraz has been dropped to the bench after scoring on his full debut in last weekend’s 2-1 win at Crystal Palace. Abdoulaye Doucoure comes back after serving a one-match suspension. Doucoure features in the No.10 position to add energy to the midfield.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

David Moyes’ options remain depleted, with Doucoure the only player back. Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Armando Broja, Dwight McNeil, Nathan Patterson, Youssef Chermiti, Seamus Coleman and Orel Mangala are all absent.

Everton go into the game 14th and have a chance to move four points clear of ailing United.

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice