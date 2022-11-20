Register
Everton confirm double blow as midfielder leaves tour of Australia for scan

Everton injury news on Tom Davies, Yerry Mina and Abdoulaye Doucoure.

By Will Rooney
32 minutes ago

Tom Davies has suffered an injury during Everton’s tour of Australia.

The midfielder sustained a knee issue during a training session in Sydney. He’ll now fly back to the UK to be assessed.

Davies picked up his setback before Everton’s penalty shootout win against Celtic. The game ended a 0-0 draw after 90 minutes.

A club statement said: “Midfielder Tom Davies has sustained a knee injury during a training session in Sydney and will leave Everton’s tour of Australia to be assessed in the UK.

“The midfielder will undergo a scan to discover the full extent of the injury before being treated by club medical staff at Finch Farm.”

Meanwhile, manager Frank Lampard confirmed Yerry Mina suffered a hamstring injury against Celtic. The defender was withdrawn at half-time and has recently returned from a long-term ankle problem.

Abdoulaye Doucoure also picked up a knock but Lampard is hopeful the Mali international can feature against Western Sydney Wanderers on Wednesday.

Lampard said: “Yerry felt his hamstring a little bit, so we’re going to have to scan that one. Doucs had a bang just above the knee, but we’re hopeful he may be okay for Wednesday.”

