Everton confirm double blow as midfielder leaves tour of Australia for scan

The midfielder sustained a knee issue during a training session in Sydney. He’ll now fly back to the UK to be assessed.
Davies picked up his setback before Everton’s penalty shootout win against Celtic. The game ended a 0-0 draw after 90 minutes.
Most Popular
A club statement said: “Midfielder Tom Davies has sustained a knee injury during a training session in Sydney and will leave Everton’s tour of Australia to be assessed in the UK.
“The midfielder will undergo a scan to discover the full extent of the injury before being treated by club medical staff at Finch Farm.”
Meanwhile, manager Frank Lampard confirmed Yerry Mina suffered a hamstring injury against Celtic. The defender was withdrawn at half-time and has recently returned from a long-term ankle problem.
Advertisement
Abdoulaye Doucoure also picked up a knock but Lampard is hopeful the Mali international can feature against Western Sydney Wanderers on Wednesday.
Lampard said: “Yerry felt his hamstring a little bit, so we’re going to have to scan that one. Doucs had a bang just above the knee, but we’re hopeful he may be okay for Wednesday.”