Everton confirm double injury boost against Liverpool as David Moyes

Everton boss David Moyes. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Everton team to face Liverpool confirmed.

Iliman Ndiaye returns to Eveton’s squad against Liverpool in the Merseyside derby at Anfield.

The eight-goal winger has been absent since suffering a knee injury in the 2-2 draw against the Reds at Goodison Park almost two weeks ago. But Ndiaye is fit enough to be included on the bench, which is a major boost.

In addition, Vitalii Mykolenko is fit to start. The left-back suffered a thigh issue while on Ukraine duty during the international break but has been given the green light to feature from the outset.

David Moyes names an unchanged team from the 1-1 draw last time out. Everton aim to extend their unbeaten Premier League run to 10 matches while manager David Moyes is out for his first victory at Anfield at any club.