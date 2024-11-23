Everton confirm double injury boost as one change made against Brentford
Dwight McNeil returns to Everton’s starting line-up for the Premier League clash against Brentford at Goodison Park.
The forward missed the 0-0 draw at West Ham United before the international break with a knee issue. But McNeil has overcome his problem and returns to likely play in the No.10 position. The ex-Burnley man comes in for Orel Mangala, with Abdoulaye Doucoure dropping into a deeper midfield role alongside Idrissa Gana Gueye.
In addition, Jarrad Branthwaite has overcome the issue he sustained after West Ham. The centre-back made only his second start of the season at the London Stadium and had to pull out of England’s squad, having been promoted from the under-21s.
Everton XI: Pickford, Young, Tarkowski (c), Branthwaite, Mykolenko, Gana, Doucoure, McNeil, Lindstrøm, Ndiaye, Calvert-Lewin.
Subs: Virginia, Patterson, Keane, Mangala, Harrison, Beto, O'Brien, Armstrong, Bates.
