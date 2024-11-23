Everton confirm double injury boost as one change made against Brentford

Will Rooney
By Will Rooney

Lead Liverpool and Everton writer

Published 23rd Nov 2024, 13:46 GMT
Updated 23rd Nov 2024, 13:47 GMT
Dwight McNeil of Everton celebrates scoring his team's second goal during the Premier League match between Everton FC and Crystal Palace FC at Goodison Park on September 28, 2024 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)Dwight McNeil of Everton celebrates scoring his team's second goal during the Premier League match between Everton FC and Crystal Palace FC at Goodison Park on September 28, 2024 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)
Dwight McNeil of Everton celebrates scoring his team's second goal during the Premier League match between Everton FC and Crystal Palace FC at Goodison Park on September 28, 2024 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images) | Getty Images
Everton team to face Brentford confirmed.

Dwight McNeil returns to Everton’s starting line-up for the Premier League clash against Brentford at Goodison Park.

The forward missed the 0-0 draw at West Ham United before the international break with a knee issue. But McNeil has overcome his problem and returns to likely play in the No.10 position. The ex-Burnley man comes in for Orel Mangala, with Abdoulaye Doucoure dropping into a deeper midfield role alongside Idrissa Gana Gueye.

In addition, Jarrad Branthwaite has overcome the issue he sustained after West Ham. The centre-back made only his second start of the season at the London Stadium and had to pull out of England’s squad, having been promoted from the under-21s.

Everton XI: Pickford, Young, Tarkowski (c), Branthwaite, Mykolenko, Gana, Doucoure, McNeil, Lindstrøm, Ndiaye, Calvert-Lewin.

Subs: Virginia, Patterson, Keane, Mangala, Harrison, Beto, O'Brien, Armstrong, Bates.

