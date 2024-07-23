Everton confirm exciting new stadium landmark reached in three-word update
Everton have confirmed their latest landmark during construction of the club’s new stadium.
The Toffees’ 52,888-capacity ground at Bramley-Moore Dock on the Liverpool waterfront is on track to be completed by the end of the year. Everton are preparing for their final campaign at Goodison Park before making the move to the new stadium for the 2025-25 season.
And excitement is growing, with solar panel installation starting on the roof to help drive sustainability. What’s more, the club has revealed that the barrel cladding is now completed. It is a total of 872 sections wrapped around the west and west stands. A post on the Everton Stadium’s X account said: “Barrel roof complete!”
In addition, work to construct the pitch is currently ongoing.
