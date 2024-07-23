Everton confirm exciting new stadium landmark reached in three-word update

Everton's new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock under construction. Picture: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images | Getty Images

Everton’s new stadium is set to open for the start of the 2025-26 season.

Everton have confirmed their latest landmark during construction of the club’s new stadium.

The Toffees’ 52,888-capacity ground at Bramley-Moore Dock on the Liverpool waterfront is on track to be completed by the end of the year. Everton are preparing for their final campaign at Goodison Park before making the move to the new stadium for the 2025-25 season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Everton FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And excitement is growing, with solar panel installation starting on the roof to help drive sustainability. What’s more, the club has revealed that the barrel cladding is now completed. It is a total of 872 sections wrapped around the west and west stands. A post on the Everton Stadium’s X account said: “Barrel roof complete!”