Everton have confirmed the exit of young midfielder Charlie Whitaker.

The 21-year-old leaves the Blues to join Notts County. Everton have banked an undisclosed fee from the departure. Whitaker had been with the Toffees since he was aged 12 and was named Everton under-18s’ Player of the Season in the 2020-21 season.

This campaign, he has been in good form for Paul Tait’s under-21s, having fired seven goals and one assist in 12 appearances. However, Whitaker was due to be out of contract at Goodison Park in the summer and Everton have granted him permission to join League Two promotion-chasing Notts County. A club statement said: “Charlie Whitaker has completed a permanent transfer to Notts County for an undisclosed fee.

“The 21-year-old attacking midfielder joined Everton aged 12, having previously been at Blackburn Rovers. Whitaker scooped the Club's Under-18s Player of the Season prize in 2020/21 before becoming a regular for the Under-21s.

“He now joins promotion-chasing Notts County, who currently sit in the play-off places in the League Two table. Everyone at Everton thanks Charlie for his commitment and wishes him the very best for his future career.”

Notts County director Richard Montague told his club’s website: “Charlie is another young, high-potential player who we’ve been monitoring for some time. While we think he’s best suited to central attacking areas, he’s versatile and comfortable playing out wide.

"Charlie has demonstrated a genuine goal threat throughout his youth career and has the technical ability, pace and tenacity to be a real handful. The short-term nature of the deal suits all parties at this stage and we’d like to thank Everton for their cooperation.”