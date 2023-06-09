Everton have announced their Premier League retained list after clinching survival last month.

Seamus Coleman is one of five players to have been offered a new contract by Everton as the Toffees revealed their Premier League retained list.

Midfielder Tom Davies and goalkeeper Andy Lonergan have also been given the option to sign new deals alongside Ryan Astley and Lewis Gibson.

Five players will leave the club with Yerry Mina, Andros Townsend and Einar Iversen coming to the end of their deals while Asmir Begovic and Isaac Price have both rejected contract offers and will leave the club when their respective deals expire later this month.

Jack Barrett and Mackenzie Hunt will remain at the club for another season after 12-month extensions were triggered by the club in their contracts, with Abdoulaye Doucoure also staying until the end of next campaign, as confirmed last month.

Coleman has spent the past number of months injured and missed the club’s final games of the season, as Sean Dyche’s side secured survival with victory over Bournemouth on the final day.

He joined Everton in 2009 and became captain in the summer of 2019 after Phil Jagielka's departure.

Everton Director of Football, Kevin Thelwell, said: “Everyone at the Club wishes to thank all departing players for their contribution throughout their time at Everton.

“Many of them have developed through our Academy and given their all each time they’ve put on the royal blue shirt.

“We’re also grateful to our senior men’s players who are moving on, including Yerry - whose passion and determination for Everton was evident by how highly he was thought of by our fans — to Andros and Asmir who were consummate professionals during their two years at the Club.

“We wish all of them the best with the next chapters in their careers.

“We have also offered new contracts to players and we will continue talking with them as we look to build a competitive squad for Sean Dyche and his staff for the new season.”