Katia Kouyate has signed a new two-year Everton contract.

Everton have confirmed that under-21s striker Katia Kouyate has signed a new two-year contract.

The 19-year-old has committed his future with the Toffees until the summer of 2024, having been with the club since the age of eight.

Kouyate has made seven appearances for the under-21s this season, having broken into the squad two years ago.

During the international break, the forward has been training with Frank Lampard’s first team.

Everton director of football Kevin Thelwell said: “We are pleased to agree this new contract with Katia who continues to progress and develop as a striker.

“Having had valuable time recently learning from our senior players in training, we now hope he can push on under the guidance of Paul Tait in what is a talented Under-21s squad.”

Advertisement

Speaking to Everton’s club website, Kouyate said: “This new contract is massive for me and gives me confidence to keep working hard and giving my all.

“I’ve had a few injuries the past couple of years but for the club to show this faith in me with a new contract means the world to me and my family.

“The support I’ve had at Everton has been massive, both psychologically and physically. The coaches and physios have been great with me and I’ve had a psychologist to make sure I stay in a good mental state which is important these days to keep on top of your mental health.

“The more you’re able to speak about that, I think it helps you on the pitch as well as off it.