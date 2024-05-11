Leeds United loanee Jack Harrison has suffered an injury for Everton.

Sean Dyche has confirmed that Jack Harrison will not play in Everton’s final two games of the season.

The on-loan Leeds United winger has suffered an injury meaning he’s absent from the match-day squad for today’s clash against Sheffield United at Goodison Park.

Harrison has recorded four goals and three assists in 35 appearances this season.

Everton manager Sean Dyche said: "Unfortunately, Jack is injured and it looks unlikely we’ll get him back before the end of the season. It’s unfortunate as he’s played a lot of football and done very well."