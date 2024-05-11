Everton confirm fourth player ruled out for remaining two games of the season - 'unfortunately'
Sean Dyche has confirmed that Jack Harrison will not play in Everton’s final two games of the season.
The on-loan Leeds United winger has suffered an injury meaning he’s absent from the match-day squad for today’s clash against Sheffield United at Goodison Park.
Harrison has recorded four goals and three assists in 35 appearances this season.
Everton manager Sean Dyche said: "Unfortunately, Jack is injured and it looks unlikely we’ll get him back before the end of the season. It’s unfortunate as he’s played a lot of football and done very well."
Nathan Patterson (hamstring), Vitalii Mykolenko (ankle) and Dele (groin) also are out for the remainder of the season.
