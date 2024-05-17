Jack Harrison has spent the season on loan from Leeds United at Everton.

Everton have confirmed they will ‘continue dialogue’ over Jack Harrison’s future when Leeds United’s season is over.

Harrison has spent the 2023-24 campaign on loan at Goodison Park from the Whites. He’s been a regular to help Sean Dyche’s side avoid Premier League relegation comfortably. The winger has recorded four goals and three assists in 35 appearances in all competitions but will miss the final game of the season - a trip to title-chasing Arsenal - because of a hamstring injury.

Dyche has not denied that he would be interested in Harrison returning to Everton next season but much will depend on the finances available.

Everton have released their retained list ahead of the Arsenal clash. With Leeds reaching the Championship play-off final, the Blues have revealed they’ll hold discussions with the Elland Road hierarchy once the Wembley showpiece takes place.

And Everton statement said: “ Everton will continue dialogue with Leeds over the future of forward Harrison when the Yorkshire club’s current Championship play-off campaign is completed.”

After last weekend’s 1-0 win over Sheffield United, Dyche said on Harrison’s future: “We will wait and see. The first thing was making sure we were safe, then once we were safe we could re-evaluate the internal truth with the financial side of what we can do, so that will be an ongoing process.

“He has done very well. His tactical understanding is excellent, in two roles really, wide or in the number 10 spot.

“His work ethic is excellent too. I still think there is more with his talent because he is very talented – we see it in training and I have spoken to him about unlocking that.