Everton confirm latest departure after Kevin Thelwell as official statement released

Everton have confirmed their latest backroom departure.

James Vaughan will leave his post at the end of April. The former Toffees striker has been part of the club’s staff since September 2022 when he was appointed loans pathway manager. During that time, Jarrad Branthwaite was at PSV Eindhoven and made eye-catching development, while the likes of Ellis Simms and Tom Cannon impressed at Sunderland and Preston North End respectively.

Then in March 2024, Vaughan was handed the role of head of academy recruitment and player pathways. In that period, Everton signed youngsters such as Braiden Graham (Linfield), Omari Benjamin (Arsenal, Justin Clarke (AFC Wimbledon) and William Tamen (Burton Albion).

However, Vaughan - who made 60 appearances for Everton during his playing days - will depart in the near future after taking a job elsewhere.

Academy director Gareth Prosser said: “James has decided to take up an opportunity elsewhere and will leave Everton later this month. On behalf of everyone at the club, I’d like to thank James for his service and wish him all the best for the future.”

Last month, Everton confirmed that director of football Kevin Thelwell would be departing at the end of his season. The Friedkin Group opted against renewing Thelwell’s contract. He has served in the position since February 2022 and helped Everton ease their financial issues. Thelwell revealed that the Blues have sold assets of £225 million and spent only £145 million on new players.