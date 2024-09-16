Everton confirm latest signing as record-breaker joins for a 'six-figure fee'
Everton have added Justin Clarke to the club’s academy ranks after arriving from AFC Wimbledon.
The 16-year-old midfielder moves to Goodison Park from the League Two club. Wimbledon have announced that the Toffees paid a ‘six-figure fee’.
Clarke has come through the Dons’ academy and made his debut aged 15 when coming off the bench in an EFL Trophy clash against Wycombe Wanderers. Doing so, he became the London outfit’s youngest player in history.
Now the teenager moves to Everton where he will initially link-up with Leighton Baines’ under-18s. He’s the latest arrival to bolster the Blues’ youth ranks, having signed Omari Benjamin (Arsenal), Braiden Graham (Linfield), Ciaran Loney (Partick Thistle) and William Tamen (Burton Albion) earlier this summer.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.