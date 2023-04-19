Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Everton confirm new contract for midfielder with 10 goal contributions this season

Everton latest news as young midfielder signs a new contract.

Will Rooney
By Will Rooney
Published 19th Apr 2023, 14:17 BST
Updated 19th Apr 2023, 14:39 BST

Everton have announced that young midfielder Sean McAllister has signed a new contract.

The 20-year-old has put pen to paper at Goodison Park until the summer of 2024. McAllister moved to the Toffees from Dungannon Swifts in his native Northern Ireland in 2019.

This season, he has made 16 appearances for Paul Tait’s under-21s, recording three goals and seven assists while he’s also donned the captain’s armband on occassions.

McAllister told Everton’s website: "I’m feeling great. It’s a pleasure to sign. I have loved life at the club since I arrived and I have been made to feel very welcome."

"Taity's been brilliant with me since I arrived," added McAllister. "I had him as my Under-18s coach and in the second year he made me captain. That’s something he has done again with the Under-21s across recent games. It’s great to be working under him."

"I have trained a few times with the senior side, and I hope to get a few more in. But I want to keep impressing with the Under-21s and maybe get a loan deal if one comes, too."