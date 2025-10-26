Everton confirm one change against Tottenham Hotspur as David Moyes makes obvious decision
David Moyes has made one change for Everton’s clash against Tottenham Hotspur at Hill Dickinson Stadium.
Unsurprisingly, Jack Grealish returns to the starting line-up having been ineligible to play against parent club Manchester City is last weekend’s 2-0 defeat. Grealish comes in for Charly Alcaraz.
Grealish has enjoyed a fine start to his Everton career. He scored the stoppage-time winner to earn a 2-1 victory over Crystal Palace before the international break. He has also recorded four assists so far. The attacking trio of Grealish, Iliman Ndiaye and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall have all been dangerous this season and Moyes will be hoping that they can wreak havoc against Tottenham.
The Toffees have still to lose at Hill Dickinson Stadium since moving from Goodison Park at the start of the season.