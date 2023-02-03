Everton updated squad for the 2022-23 season confirmed.

The Toffees have registered 22 players in total, which is three short of the maximum. Meanwhile, no more than 17 cannot fulfil the ‘Home Grown Player' rule.

The list sees three first-team players absent although there is no need to panic.

Amadou Onana, James Garner and Nathan Patterson are all missing at first glance. However, they have been included in Everton's under-21s list as they were born after 1 January 2001. The same goes for Ellis Simms, who was recalled from his loan spell at Sunderland at the start of last month.

It means that Everton have room to sign three free agents, should they wish after not making any additions in the January transfer window. New manager Sean Dyche admitted the Toffees had been looked at who was available amid links to Andre Ayew and Isco.

Everton confirmed squad

Goalkeepers: Begovic*, Crellin*, Lonergan*, Pickford*.

Defenders: Coleman, Coady*, Godrey*, Holgate*, Keane*, Mina, Mykolenko, Tarkowski*, Vinagre.

Midfielders: Davies*, Doucoure, Gueye, Iwobi*.

Forwards: Calvert-Lewin*, Gray*, Maupay, McNeil*, Townsend*.