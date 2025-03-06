AFP via Getty Images

Everton stadium news as the club rearrange debt accrued during the construction at Bramley-Moore Dock.

The funding totals £350 million, which has been backed by ‘a consortium of blue-chip institutional lenders’. It comes after owners The Friedkin Group appointed renowned New York-based bank JP Morgan Chase & Co. to help lower interest rates - and will improve Everton’s financial situation by rearranging debt accrued during the construction period under former majority stakeholder Farhad Moshiri.

A club statement said: “Everton Football Club has agreed long-term financing for its new stadium on Liverpool’s waterfront.

“The funding, totalling £350m, is from a consortium of blue-chip institutional lenders, refinancing borrowing that supported the completion of the 52,888-capacity Everton Stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock. The offering was oversubscribed multiple times, ensuring competitive terms beneficial to Everton. The financing is part of The Friedkin Group’s commitment to strengthen and stabilise the club to provide the foundations for on-pitch success.

“As well as providing a new footballing home for Everton, the stadium will be a multi-purpose venue and cultural asset for the city of Liverpool, which is estimated to generate an additional £1.3bn of value for the local economy. The stadium has already been selected as a host venue for the UEFA European Championship in 2028, with a strong pipeline of additional revenue-generating non-football events in the works.”

Everton will move to their new stadium at the start of the 2025-26 season, with the construction phase complete. A test event of 10,000 fans was held as Everton under-18s against Wigan last month. On Sunday 23 March, there will be 25,000 supporters present for a second test event as Everton under-21s play a friendly game.