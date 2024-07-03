Getty Images

The 18-year-old has penned a three-year contract.

Everton have handed a maiden professional contract to Harrison Armstrong.

The centre-midfielder, 18, has put pen to paper on a three-year deal at Goodison Park. Armstrong, who can also operate as a winger, recorded two goals and one assist in 18 appearances for Leighton Baines’ under-18s last season.

He stepped up to the under-21s towards the end of the campaign, featuring in nine of the final 10 games. Having been with the club since the age if five, director of football Kevin Thelwell believes Armstrong’s deal is well deserved.

Thelwell told the club’s website: “This contract is just reward for Harrison's hard work and progress at Everton. He’s been a part of this club for 13 years and has developed through the age groups.

“We look forward to seeing him continue his journey under the guidance of our excellent academy staff at Finch Farm.”

On his contract, Armstrong said: ’I’m very happy. I’ve been working really hard to get this deal and to get it signed is special – I’m delighted to get it over the line.

“Making my under-21s debut was a really proud moment and a milestone for me, but this is right up there now as well.

“My main position is central midfield, but sometimes I do play on the wing, too. I like to play box-to-box and get forward to join attacks.