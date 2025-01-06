Everton boss Sean Dyche. (Photo by Molly Darlington/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Everton sit only one point above the Premier League relegation zone ahead of their FA Cup tie against Peterborugh.

Everton have confirmed that Sean Dyche will hold a pre-match press conference ahead of Thursday’s FA Cup third-round tie against Peterborough United.

The Toffees boss will address the media as normal at Finch Farm at 4pm on Tuesday. Dyche has come under pressure from sections of fans after the 1-0 loss to AFC Bournemouth on Saturday. Everton sit only a point above the Premier League relegation zone, winning three of their 19 games so far - and have managed to score only 15 goals.

There has been speculation over Dyche’s future, with Sky Sports News reporting that owners The Friedkin Group have held discussions on the current manager. It has been suggested that the American firm are ‘reviewing’ Dyche’s position. TFG reportedly had planned to bring stability to the club after completing their purchase last month but ‘results have forced them into a review of the current set-up’.

But Dyche will indeed speak to reporters before facing League One side Peterborough at Goodison Park, which strongly implies he will be in charge.