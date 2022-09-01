Andre Gomes and Lewis Warrington have left on respective loan deals.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Andre Gomes did not feature for Everton during their pre-season tour of America. Picture: Steve Bardens/Getty Images

Andre Gomes has left Everton on loan to join Lille.

The midfielder, who joined the Toffees from Barcelona on a permanent basis in 2019 after an initial loan spell, will spend the season with the French club.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With Everton signing Idrissa Gueye and James Garner - from PSG and Manchester United respectively on transfer deadline day - Gomes was deemed surplus to requirements.

The Portuguese spent the majority of pre-season injured and has not made an appearance this campaign.

The Blues have also allowed Lewis Warrington to join Fleetwood Town for the season to help his promising progress.

The 19-year-old impressed at Tranmere last term - along with Frank Lampard over the summer - and now steps up to League One level.

Indeed, it was Fleetwood who Warrington made his Everton debut against in last week’s 1-0 Carabao Cup victory.