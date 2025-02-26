Everton confirm why Abdoulaye Doucoure is not playing against Brentford - David Moyes explains
David Moyes has explained why Abdoulaye Doucoure is absent for Everton against Brentford.
The midfielder is a surprise omission as the Toffees aim to stretch their unbeaten Premier League run to seven matches. Doucoure has been a key player since Moyes returned as manager and scored in the 2-2 draw against Manchester United last weekend.
However, his partner is currently giving birth and Doucoure wanted to be present. The Everton boss said via the club’s X account: “Doucs’ wife is having a baby and he wants to be at the birth so, unfortunately, he’s not available tonight."
There is some better news on the injury front with Nathan Patterson and Youssef Chermiti back on the bench. Patterson has been absent for the past four games with a hamstring issue. Chermiti, meanwhile hasn’t made a senior appearance all season. He suffered a foot injury on the eve of the campaign before sustaining a thigh problem at the start of the year,
