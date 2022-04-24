Everton confirmed line-up: Frank Lampard makes big Yerry Mina call vs Liverpool

Everton take on Liverpool at Anfield.

Everton defender Yerry Mina. Picture: Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Frank Lampard has named his Everton team for today’s Merseyside derby against Liverpool at Anfield.

The Toffees boss makes two changes from the 1-1 draw with Leicester City on Wednesday.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lampard has taken the decision to rest Yerry Mina. He drops out after making his return from a two-month injury absence against the Foxes.

Mason Holgate comes in for the centre-back.

Meanwhile, Abdoulaye Doucoure replaces Fabian Delph in midfield.

Delph has also not long come back from an injury that kept him sidelined for more than four months.

Everton: Pickford, Coleman, Holgate, Godfrey, Mykolenko, Doucoure, Allan, Iwobi, Gordon, Richarlison, Gray.