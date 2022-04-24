Everton confirmed line-up: Frank Lampard makes big Yerry Mina call vs Liverpool

Everton defender Yerry Mina. Picture: Alex Livesey/Getty Images
Frank Lampard has named his Everton team for today’s Merseyside derby against Liverpool at Anfield.
The Toffees boss makes two changes from the 1-1 draw with Leicester City on Wednesday.
Lampard has taken the decision to rest Yerry Mina. He drops out after making his return from a two-month injury absence against the Foxes.
Mason Holgate comes in for the centre-back.
Meanwhile, Abdoulaye Doucoure replaces Fabian Delph in midfield.
Delph has also not long come back from an injury that kept him sidelined for more than four months.
Everton: Pickford, Coleman, Holgate, Godfrey, Mykolenko, Doucoure, Allan, Iwobi, Gordon, Richarlison, Gray.
Subs: Begovic: Kenny, Keane, Delph, Branthwaite, Rondon, El Ghazi, Alli, Price.