The Toffees travel to Arsenal on the final day of the season with Premier League safety already secured

Tom Davies starts for Everton in his first appearance since November

Frank Lampard has named his starting line-up for today’s trip to Arsenal (16.00) with six changes from the side that secured Premier League safety agsinst Crystal Palace on Thursday.

Jordan Pickford has been rested with Asmir Begovic coming in for his third league start of the season.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It looks as though Lampard has kept to a back three, with Jarrad Branthwaite replacing Seamus Coleman alongside Michael Keane and Mason Holgate.

Alex Iwobi will keep his place on the right flank, with Jonjoe Kenny replacing Vitaliy Mykolenko at left wing-back.

Tom Davies makes his first appearance for the Toffees since November alongside Abdoulaye Doucoure - with Andre Gomes dropping out.

And Dele Alli has come for his first start at Everton to replace Anthony Gordon, while Demarai Gray is in for Richarlison.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin has kept his place leading the line after Thursday’s heroics.

Andy Lonergan takes up the substitute goalkeeper role, with Pickford given the day off.

The veteran keeper joins Mykolenko, Coleman, Reece Welch, Donny van de Beek, Isaac Price, Gordon, Cenk Tosun and Lewis Dobbin on the Everton bench.

Everton starting line-up: Begovic; Iwobi, Branthwaite, Keane, Holgate, Kenny; Doucoure, Davies; Alli, Gray, Calvert-Lewin