Everton confirmed line-up: two changes and big Tom Davies call made vs Chelsea

Everton face Chelsea at Goodison Park this afternoon.

Everton midfielder Tom Davies. Picture: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Frank Lampard has named his Everton team for today’s visit of Chelsea in the Premier League.

The Toffees boss makes two changes from last weekend’s 2-0 loss to Liverpool in the Merseyside derby.

Unsurprisingly, Yerry Mina and Fabian Delph come back into the team after both were rested at Anfield.

They replace Michael Keane and Allan respectively.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin is only fit enough to make the bench following a quad injury that ruled him out for the past two games.

There’s also a surprise inclusion among the substitutes for Tom Davies. He’s not played since November due to a knee injury and then undergoing hamstring surgery.

Everton find themselves five points adrift of safety after Burnley’s 2-1 win at Watford yesterday.

The Toffees were given a raucous reception entering Goodison Park, with swathes of fans greeting the team bus arriving.