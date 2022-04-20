Everton confirmed line-up: Yerry Mina returns but Dominic Calvert-Lewin absent

Everton take on Leicester City hoping to move six points clear of the Premier League relegation zone.

By Will Rooney
Wednesday, 20th April 2022, 7:07 pm

Everton manager Frank Lampard. Picture: Michael Regan/Getty Images

Frank Lampard has named his Everton starting line-up for tonight’s clash with Leicester City at Goodison Park.

The Toffees boss has made two changes from the 1-0 victory over Manchester United some 11 days ago.

Yerry Mina comes straight back into the team after returning from a two-month absence with a quad injury. He replaces Michael Keane.

The notable absentee is Dominic Calvert-Lewin. He’s suffered a quad problem, with Demarai Gray instead starting against his former side.

Donny van de Beek is back on the bench after missing the past three games.

A win for Everton will see them move six points clear of the Premier League relegation zone.

Everton: Pickford, Coleman, Godfrey, Mina, Mykolenko, Allan, Delph, Iwobi, Gray, Gordon, Richarlison .

Subs: Begovic, Kenny, Holgate, Keane, Doucoure, Gomes, van de Beek, Rondon, Dele

