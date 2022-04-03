Everton travel to the London Stadium to take on West Ham in a crucial Premier League clash.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin returns to the starting-XI as Lampard makes fice changes.

Frank Lampard has confirmed his starting-XI for this afternoon’s Premier League game at West Ham (14.00).

The Everton boss has made five changes from the 4-0 FA Cup defeat at Crystal Palace two weeks ago.

The international break gave Lampard a window to work on the fitness of key players, with the return of Dominic Calvert-Lewin to the team the most notable change.

It looks as though Lampard has reverted to a back four with Vitaliy Mylolenko coming in at left-back and Jonjoe Kenny moving across to the right.

Seamus Coleman is not in the squad and Mason Holgate has dropped to the bench.

In midfield, Donny van de Beek has returned to the starting lineup alongside Abdoulaye Doucoure as Allan serves his one game ban for the sending off against Newcastle.

The biggest changes are in the forward line, with Dominic Calvert Lewin leading the line and Richarlison dropping into the three behind him alongside Alex Iwobi and Demarai Gray.

Anthony Gordon has been dropped to the bench for the first time under Lampard, with Andros Townsend’s season-ending injury at Palace keeping him out the squad for the foreseeable future.

Other key inclusions on the bench are under-23s Isaac Price and Lewis Dobbin, with Andre Gomes and Nathan Patterson both missing - reportedly due to minor knocks.

A win for Everton would end a woeful away run of four defeats on the bounce and take them six points clear of Watford.

Everton: Pickford; Kenny, Godfrey, Keane, Mykolenko; van de Beek, Doucoure; Gray, Iwobi, Richarlison; Calvert-Lewin.