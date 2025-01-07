Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Everton face Peterborough United in the FA Cup third round but have some injury issues heading into the tie.

Everton could be sweating on three players as they turn their attention to the FA Cup.

The Toffees’ woes in the Premier League continued with a 1-0 loss at the hands of AFC Bournemouth. It leaves Sean Dyche’s side hovering just a point above the Premier League relegation zone - and the manager has come under increased pressure among supporters.

Everton have managed to score a meagre 15 goals in their opening 19 league fixtures. Certainly, the Goodison Park boss will have more detractors should the Blues fail to defeat Peterborough United in the FA Cup third-round on Thursday night.

The Posh are having problems themselves. Darren Ferguson’s troops were expected to challenge for League One promotion but instead they languish 19th in the table. Peterborough will be determined to pull off an upset, though, and have had no issues putting the ball in the back of the net, bagging 41 times in 24 third-tier games.

Dyche may look to make some changes to his Everton team against the Posh. But the Toffees may well be hoping three players can feature. Youssef Chermiti is one of the members of the squad who would have been looking to get minutes under his belt.

The striker enjoyed an impressive pre-season before suffering a freak foot injury on the eve of the campaign. Chermiti was sidelined for several months and has made a couple of outings for the under-21s, along with featuring on the bench three times for the first team. However, the Portugal youth international was absent at Bournemouth because of a thigh strain and he will need to be assessed.

Meanwhile, Everton lost two players on the south coast. Armando Broja was forced off in the first half as he could not continue after kicking the ground. The on-loan Chelsea striker was making successive starts, having been handed three substitute outings after recovering from an Achilles problem.

Jesper Lindstrom could not continue after half time. The winger sustained a knock, seemingly when he kicked team-mate Dominic Calvert-Lewin when taking a shot on goal.

On the pair, Dyche said after the game: "We will have to wait and see on Armando. He has caught the floor as he has gone to shoot and twisted himself. Jesper Lindstrom picked up a knock as well."

In addition, Dwight McNeil has been absent for the past four games because of a knee issue. The versatile forward is the Blues’ join-top scorer this campaign, having netted four times and his delivered from set-pieces have been missed. Meanwhile, Seamus Coleman’s injury-hit season has continued. After starting the 1-1 draw against Manchester City on Boxing Day, the Goodison captain has not been available for the previous two fixtures.

James Garner (back) and Tim Iroegbunam (foot) are long-term issues, although the former is nearing a return to training. Dyche has been short in midfield and Orel Mangala was withdrawn at half-time at Bournemouth. Dyche confirmed at his post-match press conference that that Mangala had a personal issue ahead of the fixture.