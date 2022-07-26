Everton have shown interest in Chelsea striker Armando Broja this summer - and West Ham may now be out of the race.

Everton have been heavily linked with a move for Armando Broja throughout the summer.

The Toffees are looking for reinforcements in the attacking areas after selling Richarlison to Tottenham Hotspur for up to £60 million.

Broja's one name that manager Frank Lampard has been interested in bringing to Goodison Park.

The 20-year-old has faced an uncertain future at Chelsea on the back of a fruitful loan spell at Southampton last season.

Broja netted a respectable nine goals in 38 games in what was his breakthrough senior campaign.

Yet Stamford Bridge boss Thomas Tuchel seems to be unsure if he wants the striker to feature in his plans or sanction a departure.

Broja jetted off to the Stamford Bridge outfit's pre-season tour of America late before then returning prematurely - although that was because of an injury.

Still, if the Albania international is given the green light to leave the capital, he’s not short of admirers - with Everton one of several clubs said to be keen.

Newcastle United have explored a loan move, while West Ham United are another mentioned.

However, the Hammers may well be out of the race for Broja's signature.

That's because David Moyes’ side are closing in on a swoop for Sassuolo forward Gianluca Scamacca.

According to The Guardian, West Ham are ready to pay up to £35.5 million, with the Italy international due for a medical today.

Should all go according to plan, the Hammers may now turn their attention away from Broja.