Everton could be sweating on four players’ fitness ahead of Bournemouth clash

Everton injury news ahead of their Premier League fixture vs AFC Bournemouth.

Everton prepare to face AFC Bournemouth for the second time in five days at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday.

The Toffees suffered a humbling 4-1 loss to the Cherries in the Carabao Cup third round earlier this week.

Lampard made 11 changes to his starting line-up - yet his fringe players failed to take their opportunity.

No doubt that Lampard will be restoring the core members of his squad to his team when Everton meet Bournemouth again. The likes of James Tarkowski, Conor Coady and Jordan Pickford are all set to start.

And Lampard will be hoping that he can have Amadou Onana and Idrissa Gana Gueye available.

The pair suffered respective ankle and thigh injuries in last weekend's 2-0 loss to Leicester.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin also sustained a hamstring problem in the defeat to the Foxes.

Speaking after the Bournemouth loss, Lampard told the club website: "Onana we're hoping will be fit to train tomorrow (Wednesday) or Thursday.

"Idrissa Gana Gueye a little bit less so, but hopefully could possibly be fit for Thursday and then available for Saturday.

"With Dominic, we're waiting on some more news from the specialists but I'd be very surprised if he was fit for Saturday."

In addition, Mason Holgate - who made his first appearance since August against Bournemouth - came off with a knee injury. He had a similar problem earlier in the season.

Lampard said: “Mason had a small issue with his knee at half-time. I reported it to one of the physios, I was aware of that at the start of the second half.

