Everton could be without TEN players for Crystal Palace FA Cup clash

The likes of Jordan Pickford and Allan will be absent for Everton against Crystal Palace.

Everton could be without up to 10 players for their FA Cup quarter-final clash against Crystal Palace.

The Toffees turn their attention away from the Premier League relegation battle when they travel to Selhurst Park tomorrow.

A win for Frank Lampard's side will see them move into the final four of the historic competition - and book a spot at Wembley in the semi-finals.

Everton head to Palace in confident mood after defeating Newcastle United 1-0 on Monday night.

However, Lampard will have a depleted squad against the Eagles.

Everton team news

The Blues were dealt a blow after failing to get Allan's red card overturned.

The Brazilian midfielder was bizarrely sent off against Newcastle for a tackle on Allan Saint-Maximin. He was initially given a yellow card but was handed his marching orders after a VAR review.

Everton's appeal to the FA failed to be overturned, so Allan must serve a three-match ban.

Indeed, Lampard has problems in the middle of the park, with Donny van de Beek and Dele Alli both cup-tied.

They already represented Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur respectively in the competition before arriving in January.

Anwar El Ghazi, who also signed for Everton on loan in the winter window, is ineligible. The winger has already played for Aston Villa in the Cup.

Meanwhile, Fabian Delph is making progress from a thigh problem but is still sidelined until after the international break. The midfielder hasn't played since Everton's 3-1 loss to Palace in the Premier League on 12 December.

Yerry Mina (quad) and Tom Davies (hamstring) remain sidelined for Everton.

What's more, Lampard has admitted that Jordan Pickford will once again be unavailable.

He missed the Newcastle win due to illness so Asmir Begovic will once again deputise in goal.

There's also some uncertainty surrounding the availability of Jarrad Branthwaite and Cenk Tosun.

Both were not named on the bench against Newcastle. Everton instead included 20-year-old keeper Harry Tyrer among the subs alongside third-choice stopper Andy Lonergan.

Branthwaite, 19, has made five appearances for the Blues this season.