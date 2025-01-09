Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Everton could be without Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Armando Broja and Youssef Chermiti when the face Peterborough United in the FA Cup.

Given Everton's dearth of goals this season, Sean Dyche has even fewer options available while under pressure. The Toffees have been toothless in the final third, netting only 15 Premier League goals in 19 games which leaves them one point above the relegation zone.

Perhaps facing League One side Peterborough United in the FA Cup third round is a chance for Everton to find their scoring boots, players to gain confidence and be a springboard for Dyche amid sections of fans calling for his head. Yet the Goodison Park boss may be without three strikers against the Posh.

Armando Broja limped out of last Saturday's 1-0 loss at Bournemouth with a back issue. It's not serious but the Chelsea loanee might be sidelined. Meanwhile, Dominic Calvert-Lewin - who hasn't bagged since September - has an ankle issue that could keep him out. And Youssef Chermiti is ruled out for the next few weeks, having only recently recovered from a long-term foot injury.

It means Beto is likely to lead the line. The Guinea-Bissau international has been heavily linked with an exit in the January transfer window. If Everton have fitness issues upfront then no departure will be granted any time soon.

Dyche claimed that only 16 players were involved in Tuesday's training session. It means that he could look to promote some of the under-21s to his squad. Certainly, attacking options may be needed, with Dwight McNeil set to miss a fifth successive game while Jesper Lindstrom was forced off at Bournemouth with a knock and could be doubtful.

There are two obvious players who Everton may turn to. They brought in Omari Benjamin in the summer after he left Arsenal. The 19-year-old has been in decent form for Paul Tait's under-21s, firing six goals and two assists in 13 appearances.

The other youngster who Dyche could promote is Braiden Graham. He arrived from Irish Premiership side Linfield in July and has made a swift impression. Graham has scored seven goals in just eight outings for Leighton Baines’ under-18s and was rewarded with a professional contract when turning aged 17.

After penning that deal, director of football Kevin Thelwell said: “We were delighted to bring Braiden to Everton in the summer, amid a lot of competition from other clubs for his signature, and it’s a move that has benefitted both him and the club.

“He’s been excellent so far this season. His goal record is very impressive, and he’s shown a great attitude for learning. Braiden’s game has developed working with our talented coaches, and he can see a clear pathway that offers him a great chance to progress at Everton.”

Given that Dyche does need a victory, he might not take too many risks to his starting line-up. If Calvert-Lewin is forced out for a period then Beto will be required and has a chance impress. Although there could be berths on the bench for youngsters to get an experience of a first-team match-day and Benjamin and Graham may well be options.