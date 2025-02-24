Everton face Brentford in the Premier League and David Moyes may be hoping to get a couple of players back.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It's a run that not many Evertonians expected - but are pleasantly surprised. And in truth, the Toffees' form since David Moyes returned to the hot seat seems more than the so-called 'new manager bounce'.

In seven Premier League games, Everton have lost just once. That was a tight 1-0 defeat by Aston Villa as Moyes had just two days to work with his players after replacing Sean Dyche.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since then, there have been victories over Tottenham, Brighton, Leicester and Crystal Palace as well as draws with Liverpool and Manchester United. In the latter, the Blues were in the driving seat for 72 minutes, with Beto and Abdoulaye Doucoure on target.

But United hit back through two moments of quality. For all of the Red Devils' struggles, they still have some stardust, with Bruno Fernandes netting a free-kick before Manuel Ugarte equalising with a fine half-volley to earn a 2-2 draw.

Moyes would likely have made changes to his team as players tired - but he didn't have the options available. Ashley Young had already replaced Jesper Lindstrom, who had been forced off with an illness, in the 52nd minute. The only other senior outfield options on the bench were Carlos Alcaraz, who has been at the club for less than a month, and Tim Iroegbunam - who is still only 21.

In fairness, a late penalty controversially overturned following a VAR review denied Everton a chance to win the game. But in the latter stages, there were members of the squad such as Beto who were jaded.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Injury latest

The Blues now turn their attention to a trip to Brentford on Wednesday. Everton must go to the well again but they have a much-needed and deserved 10-day break because of their exit from the FA Cup. Moyes has had depleted options and will head to West London without four attackers in Dominic Calvert-Lewin (hamstring), Iliman Ndiaye (knee), Dwight McNeil (knee) and Armando Broja (hamstring).

But there is a chance that two players may return to their squad. You would think that Nathan Patterson has a chance. The right-back has missed the past four games because of a hamstring injury that he picked up in training earlier this month. Patterson is back in training, although he wasn’t risked against United.

Moyes said at his pre-match press conference: "Nathan Patterson has come out on the grass the past couple of days but we think it's just too soon for him. He's making some progress.”

However, with a couple more days behind him, there is a decision to make as to whether the Scotland international is part of the squad.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chermiti chance?

It will also be intriguing as to whether Youssef Chermiti is part of Everton’s set-up. The striker enjoyed an eye-catching pre-season before suffering a freak foot injury on the eve of the campaign. Chermiti underwent surgery and spent three months on the sidelines. He played three times for the under-21s to build fitness and was then on the bench for a trio of games in December before sustaining a thigh issue at the start of January.

The Portugal youth international is also back in training but Everton are being cautious. Moyes said before United: "Chermiti is back on the grass as well. He's had two days on the grass. I think just the length of time he's been out for is what we're a little bit more worried about. He's done quite a bit of training but not football training yet, but we've got him back in and around the training group at the moment."

Still, it could be a boost for Chermiti to travel with the rest of his team-mates and get back into the match-day routine against Brentford. However, Lindstrom came off with an illness against United and the winger could be doubtful to feature against the Bees.

Captain Seamus Coleman remains unavailable with a long-term calf complaint while on-loan Lyon midfielder Orel Mangala won’t play again this term after suffering an ACL injury.